Lagi, Tarian Kuda Lumping Diciplak Malaysia, Netizen Berang!

The “Kuda Warisan” National Costume Inspired by the Javanese community residing in the northern state of Johor, Malaysia. In the early 20th century, the migration of Javanese community through the Dutch and Japanese commerce ships in search of new land brought along its culture including this unique dance performance which is performed at merry occasions. In 1971, the ministry tourism of Johor acknowledged the Kuda Kepang dance for the Javanese community residing in Johor as a symbolic sign of unity and diversity in culture for the Johor people. With a strong historical resemblance, the origin of the Javanese cultural heritage are spread across in the northern state of Johor, Perak and Selangor in Malaysia, and Singapore. Designer: Hana Yaakob Photograph: Arazzs Razzswil #MissGrandMalaysia2017 #NationalCostume #MissGrandInternational2017

