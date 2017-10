Pembalap Cadangan Valentino Rossi Ini Ternyata Berdarah Ambon

Got a lot of questions about my insta story from a couple of days ago. Yes i do have indonesian blood! My grandmother is from Ambon, my mom is 50% indonesian. So thats why i like to eat indonesian food😜 #selamatmakan #Semoga Tuhan Memberkati Kamu

A post shared by Michael van der Mark (@michaelvdmark) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:39am PDT